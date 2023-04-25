Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Barclays from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CSFB dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.91.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$7.12 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$8.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of C$436.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$493.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7657658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.