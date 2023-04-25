Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Trading Up 0.1%

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €68.12 ($75.69) and last traded at €68.10 ($75.67). Approximately 243,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €68.02 ($75.58).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOSS shares. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($83.33) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($76.67) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($78.89) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($57.78) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($77.78) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €63.57 and a 200-day moving average of €57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

