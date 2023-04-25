Hyman Charles D Acquires 6,400 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in General Motors were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 2.2 %

GM opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

