Hyman Charles D Acquires Shares of 3,800 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.