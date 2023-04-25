Hyman Charles D Invests $436,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $212.79 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.46. The firm has a market cap of $551.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

