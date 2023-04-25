Hyman Charles D Invests $7.12 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $462.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

