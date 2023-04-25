Hyman Charles D Purchases 176 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hyman Charles D grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.