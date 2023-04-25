Hyman Charles D Purchases 670 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 1.2% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average of $102.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.