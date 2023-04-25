Hyman Charles D Sells 668 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Southern comprises 2.2% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Southern were worth $32,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 56,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

