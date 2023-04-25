Hyman Charles D Trims Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D owned 0.11% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading

