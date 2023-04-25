Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 70,197 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

