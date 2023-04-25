Ibex Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 204,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 154,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE:ADC opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $80.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.