Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after buying an additional 612,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $293.20 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $293.43. The stock has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.92.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.81.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

