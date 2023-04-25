Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $1.99 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 692.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.