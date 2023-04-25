Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,709,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.