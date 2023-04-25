Ibex Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $134,276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,994,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $173.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.73.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

