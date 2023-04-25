Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $5.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.39. 297,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $317.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

