iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $820.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

