Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is Birch Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for about 3.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 260.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 9.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Infosys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,136,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on INFY. Nomura lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY remained flat at $14.82 on Tuesday. 2,520,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,432,191. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.