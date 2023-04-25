Insider Buying: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Buys 8,500 Shares of Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. 31,832,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,516,988. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

