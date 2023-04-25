Insider Buying: Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Buys 2,049 Shares of Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 137,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, April 21st, Joseph Stilwell bought 4 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $147.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Joseph Stilwell bought 957 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,409.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,350 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 859 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,783.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 854 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,598.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

SFBC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.