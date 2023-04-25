Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Acquires 70 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell bought 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £124.60 ($155.61).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, Paula Bell bought 72 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £126 ($157.36).

On Friday, February 24th, Paula Bell bought 58 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £124.70 ($155.74).

Spirent Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 177.97 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 189.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 235.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,373.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.17. Spirent Communications plc has a 52-week low of GBX 160.20 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 294 ($3.67).

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirent Communications to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Spirent Communications to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.