Insider Selling: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Enovix Stock Performance

ENVX stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,305. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enovix by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,542,457 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enovix by 1,985.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,221 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Enovix by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,831,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after buying an additional 1,038,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

