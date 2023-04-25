Insider Selling: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Enovix Stock Performance
ENVX stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,305. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
