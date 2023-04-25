Insider Selling: TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Sells 3,165 Shares of Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $14,907.15. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 51,035 shares in the company, valued at $240,374.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Laird Landmann sold 8,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $37,680.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Laird Landmann sold 15,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $70,650.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Laird Landmann sold 30,468 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $143,199.60.

On Thursday, April 13th, Laird Landmann sold 61,470 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $289,523.70.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laird Landmann sold 50,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Laird Landmann sold 8,500 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $39,950.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Laird Landmann sold 10,567 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $49,664.90.

On Friday, March 31st, Laird Landmann sold 58,900 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $277,419.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Laird Landmann sold 20,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $95,200.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $196,867.20.

Shares of NYSE TSI remained flat at $4.71 on Monday. 65,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,518. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSI. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 104.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

