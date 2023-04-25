Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CFO Sells 25,244 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andre Schulten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.04. 4,554,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,709,061. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average of $143.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

