Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells 12,026 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,037,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
TransMedics Group Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of TMDX traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.11. 456,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,573. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,227,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $18,192,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $23,502,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,844,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
