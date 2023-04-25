Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

