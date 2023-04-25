Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,725 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. WNS accounts for about 4.5% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of WNS worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in WNS by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.87. 11,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

