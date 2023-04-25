Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Lifted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. 634,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,627. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $13.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

