Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Position Lowered by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 0.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,813,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 218,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,648,000 after purchasing an additional 709,696 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 129,773 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,557,000 after acquiring an additional 105,210 shares during the period.

SPGP traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 84,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,640. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $93.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

