Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,329. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $67.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

