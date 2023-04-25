Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 0.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 646.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RWL opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $79.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.