Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares International Select Dividend ETF Call Options (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 13,608 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,548% compared to the typical volume of 373 call options.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,121 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 318,955 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 109.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the period.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.