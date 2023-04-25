Investors Research Corp Acquires 1,604 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.25. The company had a trading volume of 92,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,939. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.92. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.