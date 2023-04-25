Investors Research Corp Grows Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.11% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 595,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 252,740 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 348,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 343,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PGF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 64,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,314. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

