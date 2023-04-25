Investors Research Corp Has $952,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $7.24 on Tuesday, hitting $224.92. The stock had a trading volume of 914,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,466. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

