Investors Research Corp Purchases 1,439 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after buying an additional 5,523,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after buying an additional 1,611,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,300.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 805,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,138,000 after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 166,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,250. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

