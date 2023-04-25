Investors Research Corp Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $187.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,868. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $197.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

