Investors Research Corp Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,206,000 after purchasing an additional 561,167 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the period.

SPLG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 798,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,561. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

