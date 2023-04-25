Investors Research Corp Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 595.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 76,525 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.37. 499,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.15. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $113.66.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.