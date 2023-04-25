Investors Research Corp Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned about 1.98% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,313,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 228.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RZG traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $107.87 and a 52-week high of $136.39.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.