Investors Research Corp Sells 75 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $17.62 on Tuesday, reaching $178.23. 5,812,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,765. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Cowen increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.