InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.