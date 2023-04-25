Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,551,000 after acquiring an additional 890,727 shares in the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $76,661,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

IOVA stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.