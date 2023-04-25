IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $412,300.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $412,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,148,928.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IRadimed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 35,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,393. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $518.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRadimed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in IRadimed by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in IRadimed by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.