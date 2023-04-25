Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IRDM. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

IRDM opened at $66.29 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 509.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,450,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $6,285,643.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,067 shares in the company, valued at $38,450,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $685,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,825 shares of company stock worth $14,235,168. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after acquiring an additional 213,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after acquiring an additional 110,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

