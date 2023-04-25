iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 377,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3,588.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.16.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.