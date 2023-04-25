iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Washington Trust Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $473,847,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $411.87. 638,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,604. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

