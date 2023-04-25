iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.12. The stock had a trading volume of 358,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.99 and a 200 day moving average of $248.68. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
- PepsiCo Bubbles To All-Time High, More to Come
- 12 Best Agriculture Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.