iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,349 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 9.2% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.56. 687,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,026. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

